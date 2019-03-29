Jussie Smollett Set to Pay $130,000 to Chicago Over Hate Crime

US television actor Jussie Smollett. (AFP/ File Photo)

Jussie Smollett is being ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of Chicago in relation to allegations that he staged a hate crime on himself.

The 'Empire' actor was told earlier this week he wouldn't be charged over allegations he orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January, but his battle is far from over as the City of Chicago has now demanded he hand over the whopping sum.

According to TMZ, the Chicago Corporation Counsel - who handles civil claims for the City - have sent a letter to Jussie demanding he pay the $130,000, to compensate for the overtime pay for police who investigated his case.

In the letter, the counsel wrote: "Over two dozen detectives and police officers participated in the investigation, ultimately spending weeks investigating your false claims.

"The Chicago police investigation revealed that you knowingly filed a false police report and had in fact orchestrated your own attack."

The City is demanding "immediate payment" within seven days, and if the 36-year-old actor doesn't hand over the cash, the Corporation Counsel vows to "prosecute you for making a false statement under the Municipal Code of Chicago."

The prosecution would be different from the criminal case that was recently dismissed, and whilst Jussie wouldn't be threatened with jail time, the threat carries a fine of $500. However, the City could file for three times the actual damages, meaning Jussie would then owe $390,000.

Although Jussie's criminal case was dismissed, local police officials and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have slammed the decision, causing the actor's legal team to hit back over the release of "one-sided evidence" against their client in the wake of the case dismissal.

Attorney Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement: "We are disappointed the local authorities have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped.

"The facts are clear. The Assistant State's Attorney appeared in court and dismissed the charges. Mr. Smollett forfeited his bond. The case is closed. No public official has the right to violate Mr. Smollett's due process rights.