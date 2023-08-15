Just like with Can Yaman! Diletta Leotta introduces Loris Karius to her parents (pictures)

ALBAWABA - Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius do not slow down when it comes to commitment.

And this week as her due date approaches, the DAZN presenter has gone on a vacation with her boyfriend German football goalkeeper Loris Karius, 30, to Ortigia Island, Italy.

On Instagram, Diletta shared a romantic picture with her 8.9 million followers and captioned it with "Un giorno all’improvviso" (translated from Italian to: Suddenly one day).

And yesterday, the soon-to-be a mother showed off her growing belly in a stunning sunset shot and wrote: "A new day is coming."

Loris Karius meets Diletta Leotta's parents

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta, 31, is a keeper and doesn't like to play around when she meets the right man.

And yesterday, she brought Loris Karius to meet her parents, Ofelia Castorina and Rori Leotta.

The family looked happy and all smiles as they dined together. Leotta made sure to document the moment via Instagram Stories.

Are Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius married?

According to their social media accounts, Loris has not popped the question yet. However, the couple is in a serious relationship since they're having a child together.

And who knows, meeting the parents might actually be a sign that the couple are planning to tie the knot soon.

Flashback when Diletta Leotta met Can Yaman's parents

Back in June 2021, The Sicilian presenter flew to Istanbul, Turkey, to meet Güldem and Güven Yaman, the mother and father of Can Yaman.

At the time, wedding bells were ringing as Can and Diletta were planning to get married later that year before ending their relationship early in 2022.