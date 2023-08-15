  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Just like with Can Yaman! Diletta Leotta introduces Loris Karius to her parents (pictures)

Just like with Can Yaman! Diletta Leotta introduces Loris Karius to her parents (pictures)

Published August 15th, 2023 - 02:49 GMT
Tıpkı Can Yaman'da olduğu gibi! Diletta Leotta, Loris Karius'u ailesiyle tanıştırıyor Proprio come con Can Yaman! Diletta Leotta presenta Loris Karius ai suoi genitori

ALBAWABA - Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius do not slow down when it comes to commitment.

Also ReadWill Can Yaman like it? Diletta Leotta reveals sex and name of her soon-to-be born babyWill Can Yaman like it? Diletta Leotta reveals sex and name of her soon-to-be born baby

And this week as her due date approaches, the DAZN presenter has gone on a vacation with her boyfriend German football goalkeeper Loris Karius, 30, to Ortigia Island, Italy.

Diletta Leotta boobs out pregnant boyfriend Loris Karius

On Instagram, Diletta shared a romantic picture with her 8.9 million followers and captioned it with "Un giorno all’improvviso" (translated from Italian to: Suddenly one day).

And yesterday, the soon-to-be a mother showed off her growing belly in a stunning sunset shot and wrote: "A new day is coming."

Loris Karius meets Diletta Leotta's parents

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta, 31, is a keeper and doesn't like to play around when she meets the right man.

And yesterday, she brought Loris Karius to meet her parents, Ofelia Castorina and Rori Leotta.

The family looked happy and all smiles as they dined together. Leotta made sure to document the moment via Instagram Stories.

Loris Karius meets diletta leotta parents Ofelia Castorina and Rori Leotta

Are Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius married?

According to their social media accounts, Loris has not popped the question yet. However, the couple is in a serious relationship since they're having a child together.

And who knows, meeting the parents might actually be a sign that the couple are planning to tie the knot soon.

Flashback when Diletta Leotta met Can Yaman's parents

Back in June 2021, The Sicilian presenter flew to Istanbul, Turkey, to meet Güldem and Güven Yaman, the mother and father of Can Yaman.

At the time, wedding bells were ringing as Can and Diletta were planning to get married later that year before ending their relationship early in 2022.

Diletta Leotta travels to istanbul to meet can yaman parents Güldem and Güven Yaman
Tags:Can YamanDiletta LeottaLoris Karius

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now