Just Friends? Dina Al Sharbini Kisses Amr Diab's Picture on Birthday Cake (Video)

A leaked video from Amr Diab's birthday celebration revealed a surprising act from Actress Dina Al Sharbini.

In the video, Amro appeared celebrating his birthday with friends, and one of the video snaps was of Dina dancing happily, then she suddenly kisses the picture of 'Al Hadaba' that is on the cake in front of everyone present.

Many read Dina's behaviour as an indication of her love for Diab and a public expression of her love to him which could reveal it is not only friendship between them, as was previously stated in the media.

Amr Diab still has to confirm the news about his love relationship with Dina Al Sharbini, even though they have been seen together on many occasions, including being recently in the United States when the Egyptian sensation visited his friend Turki Al Sheikh.

Diab was also with Al Sharbini in Al Gouna festival, and it was reported that he supported her a lot after sarcastic campaigns in regard to the festival's opening ceremony.

In another story, Amro Diab is enjoying the success of his latest album "Kol Hayati" (All my Life) and he has also released a single titled "Bahebbak Ana" (I Love You) that was released on his birthday as a gift to his fans.