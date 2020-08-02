Just Like a Princess! Miss Lebanon Valerie Abou Chacra Throws a Fabulous Wedding (Pictures + Videos)

On Saturday, miss Lebanon 2015 Valerie Abou Chacra and Lebanese businessman Ziad Ammar tied the knot in what was described as a royal wedding held in Bkerke, and chaired by the Maronite Patriarch in Lebanon, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Raie.

Fans on social media went crazy over Valerie's wedding, circulating pictures and videos from the ceremony.

Abou Chacra looked like a Disney princess with her Dior gown which held a distinguished touch of a golden corps embroidery, and the dress was overshadowed by a royal touch through the long loose sleeves and puffed shoulders, adding more inches to her height with Dior pumps.