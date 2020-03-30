Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey are The Ultimate Quarantine Couple Goals

The pop star, 26, inventively made his way around his house without once touching the floor on Saturday night.

Hailey, 23, followed her husband close behind as he started from the living room couch, before eventually reaching their bedroom.

At the start of the clip, Justin was sitting on the couch before his wife initiated the game.

'The floor is lava,' she stated simply, prompting him to stand up on the couch and carefully hop from chair to chair.

A skateboard was waiting for him at the end of the obstacle course, which he managed to propel forward without placing a foot on the floor.

The hit-maker glided around the corner, before moving to a second skateboard awaiting him.

Using a massage roller, Justin was able to transition his way from one board to the next.

Then, Justin skated his way to a bedroom, where a second massage roller awaited him at the doorstep.

Impressively, Justin was able to roll several feet into the bedroom before going for a jump.

But as he prepared to make the leap, he fell to the floor.

'NO!' he shouted dramatically.

'You were so freaking close!' Hailey shouted.

'I lost.' Justin stated.