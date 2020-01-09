  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Justin Bieber Announces He is Being Treated For Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber Announces He is Being Treated For Lyme Disease

Published January 9th, 2020 - 07:41 GMT
Justin Bieber battling Lyme disease and winning
Justin Bieber battling Lyme disease and winning
Highlights
Justin Bieber said Wednesday he is being treated for Lyme disease and chronic mono.

Pop music star Justin Bieber announced on Instagram Wednesday that he is being treated for Lyme disease.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like (expletive,) on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber posted.

He added: "These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

The 'Yummy' singer included a screenshot of a TMZ report with the headline, "Justin Bieber battling Lyme disease and winning."

TMZ said the docu-series, which debuts on Jan. 27, will show how Bieber spent most of 2019 feeling achy and fatigued with doctors initially unable to pin down exactly what was troubling him.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...