Justin Bieber Announces He is Being Treated For Lyme Disease

Pop music star Justin Bieber announced on Instagram Wednesday that he is being treated for Lyme disease.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like (expletive,) on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber posted.

He added: "These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

The 'Yummy' singer included a screenshot of a TMZ report with the headline, "Justin Bieber battling Lyme disease and winning."

TMZ said the docu-series, which debuts on Jan. 27, will show how Bieber spent most of 2019 feeling achy and fatigued with doctors initially unable to pin down exactly what was troubling him.