Justin Bieber Apologises to Fans For Pregnancy Prank

Justin Bieber has apologised for offending people with his pregnancy prank on April Fools' Day.



The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker insisted he didn't meant to be "insensitive to people" with his prank that his wife Hailey Bieber was expecting a baby after he faced backlash on social media.





He wrote on Instagram: "There's always gonna be people offended, there's also people who don't take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn't at all mean to be insensitive to people who can't have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction.



"But I will apologise anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don't want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it's like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don't know what will hurt someone's feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it's just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly (sic)"



Justin posted an image of a sonogram on his feed on April 1, but many weren't buying the fact given the date. But just a few minutes later, the 25-year-old star made the whole thing a lot more convincing by posting pictures of his wife Hailey appearing to be having some sort of scam.



He captioned the set of pictures: "If U thought it was April fools (sic)"



However, he later posted up a new sonogram, with a dog photoshopped in the centre and wrote: "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS (sic)"