Justin Bieber Believes Critics Don't Allow Him to Shed Tears

The Never Say Never hitmaker's fans were concerned about him in 2018 when photos emerged of the star in tears, but he has recalled just feeling emotional that day.

'I'm just being a normal person and crying,' the husband of Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber, said.

'When I'm in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, "Justin's upset, why is he upset?" It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.

'There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know?

'But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, "Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?" And I'm just emotional ... and that's OK.'

Justin also admits he does feel 'overwhelmed' and 'frustrated' at times.

Referring to another occasion in 2018 when he looked emotional during a day out with his wife Hailey, he said: 'I remember just struggling.

'I remember feeling, like, emotionally, just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of, like, frustrated.

'You know, there's been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed.'

Hailey insists it is 'part of life' for anyone to have 'good days and bad days'.

​

Speaking on the singer's YouTube Originals series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', she said: 'There's always going to be good days and bad days, if you work a nine to five job or if you're Justin.

'It doesn't really matter who you are, everybody's going to have days where they feel crappy and they don't feel like pushing through that day but it's part of life.'

Justin's comments come after Hailey recently admitted she feels 'pressure to keep up a perfect lifestyle'.

She said: 'I admire people coming forward and talking about anxiety. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long.

'People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it's really kind of the opposite.

'There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade - or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside.

'[Everyone would say,] "Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine," when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside.'