Justin Bieber Buys a $1200 Kobe Bryant Art Piece

The 25-year-old has changed his Instagram profile photo to a yellow and purple love heart with the number 24 on it in honor of the former Laker's player.

And the singer has also purchased some new art to continue to pay tribute to the star in his home.

Justin's team contacted Idiot Box Art owners, Emily Bright and Tamara Martin, to make the purchase for $1200, according to TMZ.

The cartoon artwork has a bubbly looking bear wearing Kobe's original number eight jersey while playing ball for the Lakers.

Kobe's Mamba jersey was underneath and the look was completed with a pair of Nike shoes.

The artists shared a post of the 41.5 X 24 inch design on their Instagram for fans to see.

'In loving memory of everyone involved in the flight - Kobe, Gigi, and the rest of the families effected,' they captioned.

The publication reports that five of the same piece were created, however, after being incredibly high in demand, the duo will now make smaller versions for $200 each.

24 percent of the profits will go to Kobe's MambaOnThree fund.

The Idiot Box Art ladies are also the ones behind much of the art in his home.

They also created pieces for rapper Chief Keef for $40,000.

After sharing three photos of a purple love heart and number 24 on Friday, he also took to his Stories to wear some merch.

The Sorry singer was seen in bed shirtless with a number 24 sweat band on his arm.

Justin took to his social media after hearing about the death of Kobe last week.

'It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!'

Wife Hailey Bieber also shared a message on her feed.

'I don't even know what to say other than I am devastated to the core.'

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, 13, along with seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash last Sunday in Los Angeles.