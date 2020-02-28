Justin Bieber Collects First-ever ACM Awards Nominations for 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber has received his first-ever Academy of Country Music Awards nominations.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker's country pop collaboration, '10,000 Hours', with duo Dan + Shay is in contention for Song of the Year - with Justin nominated as both the artist and songwriter - Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the upcoming ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5.



Justin tweeted: "Honored to be nominated for 3 @ACMawards with my friends @DanAndShay (sic)"



Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations with five nodes apiece.



The 29-year-old star has received her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and also earned her first-ever Group of the Year nod as a member of The Highwomen - a supergroup also comprised of Brandi Carlilem, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

Plus, 'The Middle' singer is nominated as the artist and producer for Album of the Year with 'GIRL' and Music Event for 'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.



Lil Nas X's viral country trap hit 'Old Town Road' is also up for Music Event of the Year.



Thomas is once again up for Male Artist of the Year for a second year running and for the first time in his career he has received a nod for Entertainer of the Year.



The 'Marry Me' musician is also shortlisted for Album of the Year as the artist and producer for 'Center Point Road' and Video of the Year for 'Remember You Young'.



Blake Shelton is nominated for four prizes this year, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year for 'God's Country'.

Keith Urban will host the ceremony.





An abridged list of the nominations is:



Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood



Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood





Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



Duo of the Year

Brooks Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie Tae



Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen



Album of the Year

'Center Point Road' - Thomas Rhett

'GIRL ' - Maren Morris

'Heartache Medication' - Jon Pardi

'What You See Is What You Get' - Luke Combs

'Wildcard' - Miranda Lambert



Single of the Year

'Gods Country' - Blake Shelton

'One Man Band' - Old Dominion

'Rainbow' - Kacey Musgraves

'Rumor' - Lee Brice

'What If I Never Get Over You' - Lady Antebellum



Song of the Year

'10,000 Hours' - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber

'Girl Goin Nowhere' - Ashley McBryde

'Gods Country' - Blake Shelton

'One Man Band' - Old Dominion

'Some of It' - Eric Church



Video of the Year

'10,000 Hours' - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber

'Gods Country' - Blake Shelton

'One Man Band' - Old Dominion

'Remember You Young' - Thomas Rhett

'Sugar Coat' Little Big Town



Music Event of the Year

'10,000 Hours' - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber

'Dive Bar' - Garth Brooks feat Blake Shelton

'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' - Miranda Lambert feat Maren Morris Ashley McBryde Tenille Townes Caylee Hammack Elle King

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X feat Billy Ray Cyrus

'What Happens in a Small Town ' - Brantley Gilbert feat Lindsay Ell