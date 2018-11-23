Justin Bieber Creates T-Shirt to Help 'Displaced Animals' in California Wildfires

(Justin Bieber/ Instagram)

Justin Bieber has collaborated with XKarla to create t-shirts that will "donate proceeds" to "help animals hurt and displaced" in the California wildfires.

The 24-year-old 'No Brainer' hitmaker has teamed up with the fashion brand to create a trio of limited edition white tees - retailing at $40 each - that feature the star's face in a standard and cropped fit, to "help animals" that have been affected by the devastating California wildfires by donating a portion of money with each garment sold.

Speaking to his 105 million followers on Twitter, Justin said: "xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds to the Humane Society to help animals hurt and displaced in the fires http://xkarla.com" (sic)

Writing on Instagram, the brand also wrote: "Justin in a white tee. Justin on a white tee. Justin is a META tee. Limited edition and available for one week only! xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds of the exclusive "META" tee to the @humanesociety to help animals hurt and displaced in the California fires. @justinbieber #justinbieber" (sic)

Justin is one of the many stars helping to provide relief in the wake of the destructive blazes, with other celebrities including Gerard Butler, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus - who lost their home to the ferocious blaze - Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye, and Sandra Bullock.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kim revealed she and Kanye had donated $500,000 towards relief for the wildfires during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (21.11.18) where she said: "I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did.

"Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and so if our house went, then every other house would go.

"We were fortunate enough and blessed enough, and I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters."

Gerard Butler also hosted a star-studded fundraiser last week - which was attended by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke - for The Malibu Foundation on Friday night (16.11.18).

The fundraiser was staged shortly after it was revealed that Gerard has taken in victims of the wildfires in California.