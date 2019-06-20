Justin Bieber Gifts His Manager a Topless Pic

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker was seen carrying the giant framed shirtless photo - in which he is posing in his Calvin Klein underwear with his hand down his pants - to Scooter Braun's 38th birthday celebration at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Tuesday (06.18.19) evening.





The picture had the words "Happy Birthday Scooter ... You're welcome I'm awesome" written over the top of the image.

While it seemed Justin was poking fun at how profitable a client he has been for his manager, a source told The Blast that the gift was "very personal" between Scooter and the 25-year-old star.



Other guests at the bash included Usher, Katy Perry and Ashton Kutcher.



Meanwhile, Scooter's wife Yael - with whom he has children Jagger, four, Levi, two, and Hart, six months - took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to her husband and praised him for being a "superhero" for their family and "annoyingly good" at everything he does.



She wrote alongside a photo of her spouse: "Happy Birthday to my love, my partner @scooterbraun. To the man who is annoyingly good at everything he does. To the man who always does what's right. Who stands up for those who can't for themselves. Who is a superhero to our kids (holy shit we have THREE kids). Aging looks good on you, my love. I love every wrinkle, every smile line because we've earned them together. I love you, forever. (Ok, that's basically the only mushy post you'll get from me this year, so reallllllly take it in )"