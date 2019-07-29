Justin Bieber Gives a Tour Inside of His $8.5 million Crib

But now that they've been married for almost a year, Justin Bieber, 25 and Hailey, 22, are putting down roots in the form of $8.5 million dollars worth of Beverly Hills real estate.

The Sorry hitmaker took to Instagram to share a few videos of his Saturday spent at home.





In the videos, Bieber can first be heard singing No Guidance by Drake and Chris Brown as he gives followers a look at his living room in his new 'crib.'

The video shows modern wooden furniture in front of a flat screen TV on the wall.

A huge piece of artwork that said 'I love you!' in black on top of a pink background hung from the wall.

As for the backyard, it looked like even $8.5 million won't get you lots of space for grass, but there is, reportedly, a zero-edge swimming pool and a cabana with a fireplace.

Then the I Don't Care singer ventures into the bedroom where Hailey and her Maltese Yorkie, Oscar were relaxing on the bed watching TV.

The bedroom featured a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with modern, white furniture.

The home is a 1930's Monterey Colonial brick house, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 6,132-square-foot house boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, a wood-paneled library, and a wet bar and wine cellar.

Those five bedrooms should come in handy when the Biebers start a family.

Hailey recently revealed she has 'the most baby fever' in a comment on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Justin, has revealed that he wants a daughter.

The Love Yourself hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this mon'th to reveal he's keen to go on 'daddy daughter dates' with his future child, though he insisted the post wasn't a pregnancy announcement, as he's not 'hinting at anything soon.'

Posting a picture of himself and Hailey at Disney World, he wrote: 'Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill (sic) be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld.