Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spend $1.3 Million on Second Wedding

After a simple courthouse wedding last year, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey splurge $1.3 million for their second wedding in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina on Monday.

They rented out a 152-bedroom hotel spread over 20,000 acre and spent for around $115,000 for all the rooms they took except three, according reports in Daily Mail. They ferried in A-list guests at the property which was decorated with marshland-inspired flowers costing the celebrity couple $300,000.





But the newlyweds did not stay in the 152-bedroom hotel, instead rented four cottages on the estate - one each for Justin and Hailey. Guests were served alcohol worth thousands, personalized with the couple's names and the dates of their wedding.

For the wedding trousseau, Hailey's wedding dresses alone are thought to have cost at least $60,000. Justin, meanwhile, wore a $60,000 watch by luxe Beverly Hills jewelers, Jadelle Beverly Hills. The couple held a farewell brunch on Tuesday morning for their A-list guests such as Kendall and Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and Usher.