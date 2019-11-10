Justin Bieber Hugs His Bodyguard.. Is Selena Gomez the Reason? (Pictures)

Justin Bieber recently tried to step away from the spotlight with a spontaneous solo visit to Northern California for a spiritual retreat.





But now back in LA, it looked like the Canadian pop superstar still needed a bit of support.

Bieber was spotted sharing a comforting hug with his bodyguard while out in LA on Thursday.

Justin looked somber while wrapped in the arms of his sturdy sidekick as they left his car in a parking structure.

He was dressed in his usual uniform of a baseball cap and baggy clothes.

It was unclear what exactly was making the Baby singer so unhappy, but his emotional display and recent getaway did come after ex Selena Gomez dropped a revealing track about her former lover.

In her new track Lose You To Love Me, Gomez offers up lyrical tidbits like: 'You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest and you let it burn/ Sang off key on my chorus cause it wasn't yours.'

The song also references the fact Justin 'moved on' from his relationship with Selena just 'two months' after their split.