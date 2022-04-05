Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Ariana Grande and a lot Other YouTube Channels Get Hacked!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Fans share their reactions on Twitter as their favorite celebrities' Youtube pages are hacked.

On Tuesday, new clips were posted all over the celebrities' Youtube channels, that are proved to be hackers.

Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, Travis Scott, Michael Jackson and so many more are among the celebrities who fell victim to a hacker, however less than an hour after the videos where posted, almost all have been deleted.





On Michael Jackson's channel, which has 24.7M subscribers, the video was titled 'Michael Jackson - i like ki.ds @LOSPELAOSBRO' , Drake's channel which is followed by 26 million internet users the video was titled: 'Justin Bieber - Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos'





Lil Nas X's account was also hacked with a clip titled 'Lil nah - HACKED BY @LOSPELAOSBRO ON TWITTER', all content is the same on Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Juice World, Travis Scott and Kanye West's Youtube channels.

GUYS TAYLOR SWIFT’S YOUTUBE HAS BEEN HACKED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WRUi8tMFbF — styl (@cxrdelias) April 5, 2022

who hacked the MICHAEL JACKSON YOUTUBE CHANNEL?????? pic.twitter.com/A9n6ZxU0pj — naz and 96 others (@smiIingfaces) April 5, 2022

The videos featured a man whose playing the guitar while wearing a cap backwards singing a Spanish song, however everything is disharmonic, the clips which were a little over a minute long ended with inappropriate voices of moaning.

.@ArianaGrande’s official channel on YouTube has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/1mfrEFyi8K — Ariana Charts (@chartsariana) April 5, 2022

The hacker seems to be under the nam of a Twitter account @lospelasobro, and the hashtag #FreePacoSanz was added almost everywhere, "We will not stop until the political prisoner Paco Sanz is released", was written on Youtube.

ATTENTION: Major artists are currently being hacked by @lospelaosbro 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

so far it looks like Juice WRLD, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, and even more artist's YouTube channels have been hacked! pic.twitter.com/UtL6yiKxRF — Music Countdowns (@MCountdowns) April 5, 2022

JUST IN: Seems Like Justin Bieber, Drake, And Travis Scott have all been hacked and posted the same YouTube video‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/c5ug0sjxmZ — RapTV (@RappTvcum) April 5, 2022

Paco Sanz also known as "the man with 2,000 tumours" is a 50 year-old who lied about having terminal cancer and was handed a two-year jail sentence in 2021 for scamming donations from thousands, including celebrities.

Paco appeared regularly on television and social media between 2010 and 2017, claiming to have nearly 2,000 tumours as a result of Cowden syndrome.