Justin Bieber Posts a Picture Showing His Pockmarked Skin

And true to his word, the 25-year-old posted a selfie revealing his pockmarked skin on Saturday.

Justin shared the image to Instagram stories as he and wife Hailey jetted off to celebrate their wedding in front of friends and family in South Carolina.





Bieber has been open about his battle with acne, joking 'pimples are in' as he posted a picture of his bad skin in June this year.

Indeed even back in 2011, the Baby singer starred in commercials for skin company Proactiv, in which he happily told fans: 'there's no way I'm going to let a bunch of zits gets in my way'.

In his new selfie, Bieber smiles at the camera, with the name of his clothing company, Drew, written over his teeth.

On Monday, he and Hailey will host their second wedding.

The married couple tied the knot in secret on the day they got their marriage license a year ago, and are due to host a second ceremony in front of family and friends.

And sources have said the ceremony will be a 'different experience' to their first wedding, with 'extremely meaningful' vows.

One insider said: 'They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them.

'They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows. They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful.'

Justin and Hailey, 22, are also said to be excited to celebrate their marriage with their family and friends.

The guest list for the wedding is being kept under wraps, but it has been reported Daniel Caesar will perform at the wedding while Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin will walk the model down the aisle.

Speaking to E! News, the source said: 'Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are planning on attending the wedding and they have invited several key members of their church. Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It's going to be very intimate.'