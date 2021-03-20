Justin Bieber Praises Hailey for Supporting Him Through his Bad Place

Justin Bieber has praised his wife Hailey Bieber for helping him through a “really bad place” he found himself in “a year ago”.

The 27-year-old singer has revealed he was struggling with his mental health around 12 months ago and credits his wife Hailey – whom he married in 2018 – with being there for him “though it all” despite the period being “really challenging” for them both.

Justin spoke as he discussed his new album, ‘Justice’, at a playback session and said one of the songs titled ‘Unstable’ was written about that time in their relationship.

He said: “One of the tracks on the album is called Unstable, and for me it’s a really emotional song because I was in a really, really bad place - maybe a year ago.

"Fortunately my wife was just there for me through it all and so the whole message of the song is ‘You loved me when I was unstable’.

“She really held me down and, you know, just continued to love me through a really challenging, hard season that I’d been in - so the person in the song, that was me.

“It really resonates to where I was at. I think there’s probably a lot of other people who have been in this same position, and my goal has always been to be relatable.

“To make music that can speak to everybody, or at least speak to most people.”

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker said he’s determined to make sure he highlights the “struggles” in his life as well as the “lovey-dovey” moments he has with Hailey, because he wants people to know his life isn’t perfect.

He added: “There’s a balance between being in love but also being human and having those moments of feeling unstable and wondering, ‘Will things ever get back to normal?’

“I think it’s important for me to not only talk about the lovey-dovey stuff - which is very much a part of my life right now - but talk about some of the struggles.”



Meanwhile, 24-year-old Hailey recently said she can see herself and Justin being together forever.

She said: “I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him.

“I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye?

Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”