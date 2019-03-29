Justin Bieber 'Ready' to Become a Father

Justin Bieber said the he has fixed some deep rooted issues and now he is able to have kids. (AFP/ File Photo)

Justin Bieber is "ready to be a dad".

The 25-year-old singer is currently seeking treatment for depression and spoke recently about wanting to "repair" some of his "deep rooted issues", but sources have now said in the wake of his transformation he's now ready to start planning a family with his wife Hailey Bieber, whom he married last year.

A source said: "Right now, he's ready to be a dad. That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has reportedly made "amazing progress" since he started seeking professional help for his mental health last month, and sources say his next step is working on being a "great husband" as well as a "fantastic dad" in the future.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: "If you were to talk to Justin six monthsago, and talk to him now, you'd see how much he has changed. He's growing so much, he's going from being a boy to being a man. What he wants is to be a man of integrity, a great husband, a fantastic dad, and a spiritual person. He's making amazing progress."

Earlier this week, Justin posted on Instagram to let his fans know where he is mentally, and said he would be returning to music once he's finished getting his personal life in order.

He wrote: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."