Justin Bieber Reveals He's Feeling Disconnected

Justin has been open about his personal life

He's reportedly been battling to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin work.

And though he didn't address his relationship, Justin Bieber opened up about some of his personal struggles in a candid new Instagram shared Saturday.

'Been struggling a lot,' the Canadian pop star admitted. 'Just feeling super disconnected and weird...'

The accompanying photo, which was originally taken in 2016, showed Bieber in prayer with friends Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

Justin opened his message by hoping his journey would 'resonate' with fans.

'Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys,' he wrote.

'Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me,' continued the devout pop star.

'God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on..' he concluded.

Justin has been open and honest with fans about his personal life, and even revealed earlier this year he once struggled with sex and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

'I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,' he told Vogue.

'My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing.'

But now Justin has started a new chapter in his life, having married long-time friend and on-off love Hailey Baldwin last year.

Justin is now reportedly seeking treatment for depression, and though he is allegedly struggling personally, his wife is not the source of his problems.

'It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It's just something else that he struggles with mentally,' a source People told . 'He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.'



Hailey has also been supportive of his treatment: 'She's been so supportive of him throughout this process,' a source told Us Weekly.

The couple have reportedly put plans for a religious wedding on hold as he focuses on his mental health.

A source told People magazine last month: 'They will have a wedding ceremony with family and friends eventually.'

'However, right now, Justin's focus is getting well mentally.'