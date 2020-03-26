Justin Bieber Shares a Glimpse of His Tattooed Torso

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2020 - 09:33 GMT
The Intentions hitmaker's first five-track collections are titled R&Bieber and Work From Home.
Highlights
On Wednesday, pop star Justin Bieber gave his captive combined 368.1M followers/subscribers a glimpse of his tattooed torso in a snap taken back in December when he was platinum blond.

The 26-year-old Grammy winner was promoting the new bi-weekly compilations he's putting out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to entertain his fans confined in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Intentions hitmaker's first five-track collections are titled R&Bieber and Work From Home.

Justin then told his Beliebers 'he loved them so much' with a new b&w selfie and revealed his wife Hailey Baldwin 'just gave me a facial' in a pamper session.

The 23-year-old IMG Model shied away from Bieber's camera - shielding her face with a stuffed bear repping his unisex clothing label Drew House, which he launched in 2018 with 'swagger coach' Ryan Good.

The newlyweds have reportedly been holed up in their $5M, 101-acre Ontario mansion on Puslinch Lake in Justin's native Canada to ride out the coronavirus crisis since March 16.

'They plan on socially distancing themselves,' a source told People last week. 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

