Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Snaps of His Wedding to Hailey Bieber

In the black-and-white photos, Justin, 25, is seen pulling off his wife's garter with his teeth as onlookers surround the newlywed pair.





Justin carefully held onto Hailey's ankle while biting off the undergarment as she sat down in her silky white wedding dress.

In a second snap from the slide show, the newlyweds shared a tender embrace on the dance floor.

Hailey was beaming as she flung her arms around her new husband's neck, eyes closed.

The couple were lost in their own world as guests celebrated their union around them.

'Yeee,' Justin captioned the two photos.

​

Justin and Hailey walked down the aisle a second time at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina on September 30.

The couple originally said 'I do' in secret at a courthouse in New York last year, but last month they included friends and family in their celebrations.

​

Hailey wore a wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh for the ceremony, though she had changed out of that by the time it was the garter toss.