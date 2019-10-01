Justin Bieber Shares Pictures With Wife Hailey From Their Second Wedding

Justin Bieber shared the first solo images with his wife Hailey Bieber from their second wedding on Monday.

The couple looked the image of happiness in the duo of images, as they locked lips before cosying up and looking overjoyed to be up close and personal. They were joined by a legion of stars when they rang in their second nuptials held at the Somerset Chapel and Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

Clearly enamoured with his stunning bride, 22, the Baby hitmaker, 25, added a caption reading: 'My wife is [flame Emoji]', known to be a mark of appreciation for someone's 'hot' good looks.

Justin and Hailey - who originally wed in September 2018 - tied the knot in front of 154 guests including famous friends such as Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith.

With many superstar guests in attendance, naturally social media was awash with details of the big day - including striking and thoughtful additions, however Justin's latest snap was the first solo image of the newlyweds.

Hailey's hair was tied in a chignon at the nape of her neck with loose tendrils framing her face, while she opted for dewy make-up. Her gown featured a high cut halterneck and displayed her lithe, toned arms.

The blonde beauty appeared to had transformed from her ceremony look, as images obtained by Page Six saw the stunner in a different Bardot-necked gown with a voluminous veil. Justin meanwhile wore black tie throughout.

Despite looking the image of happiness, it has been alleged that the festivities cause dramas as it was claimed fellow guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff were left frustrated when amenities were closed off for the wedding.

TMZ report however that the hotel responded to complaints by dishing out refunds, free meals and upgrades and giving alternate bookings to other guests.

Aside from the controversy, the couple seemed blissfully unaware as they shared the stunning details of their big day on social media. Hailey pulled on a leather jacket with 'Wife' written on the back in bejewelled lettering as she celebrated her renewed title, with the image overlayed with a caption reading: 'ok goodnight'.

Another personalised touch was a bottle of Moët covered in gold jewels alongside the words: 'The Biebers - 9.30.19'. Friend to the stars Fai Khadra posed with the vast bottle of bubbles in a stylish snap.

Proving themselves to have every detail covered, the happy couple were the subject of a host of celebrities' Instagrams, with their all-star pals showing off the finer details of the big day.

Features included a personalised jacket adorned with the word 'Wife' in jewelled letters to a bedazzled bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne, and during the evening, Hailey even received treatment from chiropractor Doctor Jocelyne Miranda.

At the end of the evening, Doctor Jocelyne took to social media where she shared a shot while treating Hailey who was clad in a dressing gown. Jocelyne is a Chiropractic Specialist in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and has long-been a friend of Justin and helped him through issues with his neck.

Sources previously revealed: 'She has been working on Bieber’s neck issues. Justin is grateful for all her help. She is a real honest friend, and he loves her. He is still not close with his mom.'

It was not just the champagne bottles adorned with wording but also water bottles with the couple's names emblazoned across.

As with many weddings, there was a photobooth however the Biebers had a unique touch to their own as the photos were modelled like an iMessage on an iPhone.

Proving himself to be a friendly ex, Justin invited his first girlfriend Caitlin Beadles to the event, 11 years after they dated.

She seemed keen on the food as she revealed they were serving gluten-free cornbread.

Kendall posed for photos while holding a glass of wine during a pre-ceremony event. One of Bieber's close friends, rapper Lil Za, shared a photo of himself alongside his girlfriend, Atifa Barwani.

Aside from Hailey's friend Kendall, other guests include Bieber's fellow pop star Katy Perry, model Joan Smalls and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

Just before the nuptials, Justin shared a photo of his new watch on Instagram. 'Got my self a lil wedding gift,' Justin wrote in the caption of the photo that was shared just before 6.30pm Monday evening.

Justin apparently splurged on the Audemars Piguet watch, which likely cost upwards of $50,000 (£40,700). Following the ceremony, guests headed over to a cocktail hour ahead of the actual reception.

Justin took to social media following the festivities to share a sweet snap from his mum Pattie Mallette and father Jeremy Bieber's wedding day, with the caption: 'Mom and Dad Cuteee'. The couple split when she was 19.

A source told DailyMail.com that the reception will take place in the Montage's ballroom – a short walk from the chapel.

The ballroom has been decked out by Los Angeles-based events company Revelry Event Designers, which supplies décor for the Oscars and the Grammys, as well as bespoke events. According to the insider, Canadian R&B star Daniel Cesar is set to perform during the reception.

According to reports, the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

A source told E! News the "guests [were] cheering" after the pair exchanged their vows.

Guests had been served cocktails before the wedding and trays of champagne were on hand as they left the ceremony to head across to a reception in the Wilson Ballroom for dinner.

It was claimed on Sunday, the couple gathered their loved ones together for a pre-wedding sleepover, where they hosted a screening of their favourite movie The Notebook.

As well as the film, Justin and Hailey, also hosted fun and games at their carnival themed pre-wedding party, and put on a whole spread of ice cream and candy, along with a giant dance party, bowling, and a big game of capture the flag.

Sources say the party lasted into the night, and at around 1am, the couple surprised everyone with water guns to start a huge water fight. Meanwhile, other sources recently said the couple "aren't nervous" about their big day.

An insider said: 'They aren't nervous. They are so comfortable and have never been more sure about anything...

'It's really just a celebration of their love in front of family and friends. They've been waiting for this day for a long time, and they are just excited it's finally here. They are both very relaxed and not stressed at all.'