Justin Bieber Shows Solidarity With The Black Community

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber took to Instagram this week to show solidarity with the black community.

He also acknowledged that his music career has been shaped by black culture and pledged to use his platform to educate and uplift others on issues of systemic oppression going forward.

“I am inspired by black culture,” wrote the 26-year-old to 138 million followers.

“I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He continued, “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change. (sic)”

Bieber is the latest in a long list of non-black artists, companies and brands voicing their support towards the black community.