Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19 and Postpones Shows

Justin Bieber postpones concert dates as he tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative for the singer confirmed that he has the coronavirus, and the test results came out on Saturday, and Bieber is feeling 'okay' at the moment.

Bieber's tour began earlier this week. The Las Vegas concert has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, according to the arena's website.

The singer also is set to perform in Glendale, Los Angeles, and Arizona, but it is not known whether the schedule is changing or staying the same as planned.

Bieber's team previously shared a statement and explained: "Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase."