Justin Bieber throws shade at Selena Gomez

ALBAWABA - It looks like Canadian singer Justin Bieber just threw shade at Selena Gomez after alleged feud between her and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Baby hitmaker celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family over the weekend, and manager to make an alleged reference to his ex-girlfriend at the celebration ceremony.

The reference came in the shape party giveaways, as guests were handed a silver souvenir that read: "I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted."

At Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday party, he gifted a souvenir to attendees bearing the words:



“I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/FFdtLwWyN3 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 5, 2023

However, Bieber did not admit it is a way of clapping back at Gomez, but it is crystal clear to fans that this was especially meant for the Rare beauty founder.

A Twitter user shared:"This is so petty, I mean if that’s the way you and your wife feel keep that petty sh*t to yourself lol and please, you don’t have to mention somebody’s name or say “who” to understand exactly what they talking about."

Another Selena Gomez fan shared: "admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao Selena truly lives in his mind rent free;Oh he gets nasty! Iktr defend your wife."

Bieber and Gomez dated for eight years before calling it off in 2018, two months later, Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin, who now goes by the name, Hailey Bieber.