Justin Bieber Throws Shade at YouTuber JoJo Siwa's New Customised BMW

It was one of the young YouTube star's favourite Christmas presents.

But Justin Bieber wasn't so keen on JoJo Siwa's customized BMW convertible, which she posted on Instagram on December 22.

It was covered in pastel images of her and the words 'Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.'

The paint job was created by West Coast Customs.

And WCC proudly reposted the snap of their work on Thursday where it caught the 24-year-old hitmaker's eye.

He commented: 'Burn it, Burn it.'

JoJo's mom was quick to react, chiding: '@justingbierber burn your own things,' along with a laughing crying emoji.

Now Justin has apologized, kind of, for appearing to throw shade on the 15-year-old and her new wheels.

On Sunday he tweeted: '@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited.'

Turning the tables: On Sunday JoJo, 15 shared an Instagram snap of herself and a cardboard cutout of Justin in her BMW, captioned, 'burn it'