Justin Hartley to Co-Host Red Nose Day

Hartley made the announcement Monday on Today where he discussed how the organization raises money to help end child poverty.

"This organization in five years has raised over $100 million here in the United States, affecting 25 million children so far positively," Harley said.

"It's amazing, it's wonderful to be a part of that and I'm excited," he continued.

We’re so excited @justinhartley and @themandymoore are co-hosting #RedNoseDay! He joined us to talk about that, video chatting with his @nbcthisisus co-stars and more. pic.twitter.com/9Z01fXmvIA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 18, 2020

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Tony Hale, Jim Gaffigan, Lilly Singh, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Noah Jupe, Steep Canyon Rangers, Adrienne Warren and Ray Romano are also set to appear during the special.