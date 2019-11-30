Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Thanksgiving Together

Justin Theroux joined Jennifer Aniston at her annual Friendsgiving celebration on Wednesday (27.11.19).



The 'Leftovers' star may have split from the 'Morning Show' actress - who he married in August 2015 after four years of dating - two years ago but they have remained close and he was among the guests at her annual gathering earlier this week, joining pals including



Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, and Will Arnett.



In videos shared to Instagram, one clip showed Justin filming Courteney as she gave a toast to their host, but she wasn't happy.



The former 'Friends' star said: "Justin, please stop filming me."



Justin replied: "I'm supposed to be recording the toasts!"



And in the next clip, Justin could be heard saying: "Now she wants me to film her."





This year's Friendsgiving also saw the host shake up her catering arrangements after pleading from Jimmy, who was unhappy her feast overshadowed his own Thanksgiving meal the following day.



Speaking on his talk show last year, he said: "My problem with this holiday ... is on Thanksgiving I cook a lot of stuff -- the normal turkey, yams or sweet potatoes, the whole deal -- but at your event we had all of those things.

"So then I'm making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So in essence, you turned my meal into leftovers.



"The reason we don't have turkey the rest of the year is because it's not that great. Maybe on Friendsgiving we could designate another special meal that we have that's not turkey and not all of this stuff...



"I know you love Mexican food -- 'Graciasgiving' could be a nice thing for us. If you start doing it, everyone will follow suit. Just like with your haircuts! Everyone gets the same hair."



As a result, Jennifer took to Instagram to show off what she'd been cooking for the Friendsgiving this week.



In one photo, she posed with a tray of enchiladas that she was putting into the oven, while a second photo showed a label which read, "Jimmy's F***ing Enchiladas"



And in a video post, the 52-year-old talk show host laughed when he saw the food.



He exclaimed: "Finally, someone listened to me!"



Jennifer captioned her post: "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.(sic)"

And it seems the meal went down well with her friends.



Courteney commented: "I will say Jen... I loved that f*%king enchilada."