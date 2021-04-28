Justin Theroux's Uncle Claims He Mispronounced His Own Name For Years!

The 'Leftovers' star's uncle has claimed that the actor has been incorrectly pronouncing his own surname for years and that it is pronounced "tha-roo" not "tha-row".



In a clip posted online, Justin shared: "'The Mosquito Coast' was written by my Uncle Paul, who I am the middle namesake of him, Justin Paul Theroux."



Whilst Paul added in the same video: "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew. Sometimes he calls himself Justin 'tha-row'. It's a French name, it's Theroux."



Meanwhile, Justin previously described working as an actor is a little bit like being a real-life spy.



Asked whether there's any overlap between the jobs, Justin replied: "Yes, maybe, in that you are pretending to be someone else.

One difference is ... and it makes me laugh when more serious actors think that they're really doing the thing that they're not doing at all, is that there is no jeopardy in an actor's life, really. I mean, maybe there's some jeopardy in doing a stunt and being like, 'I'm really proud of myself, I walked down some stairs'.

But there's no one really shooting at you, there's no one really trying to kill you, or poison you. So that part is really not part of the job description of an actor."

Justin also compared the experience of filming the action scenes to "a dance".



He explained: "I really enjoy it. I sort of equate it to something like a dance or something. There's like nine steps to a scene where you do a thing, you break someone's neck and then you pull a gun and then you hit them over the head, then you throw some hot water ...



"I kind of like nerding out on trying to perfect those dance moves in a way. And you know, it's not the most taxing job in the world. You're only doing it for sort of 30 or 60-second bursts. It's not like you're doing it forever, and my stamina is pretty good for that kind of thing."