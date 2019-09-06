Justin Timberlake Set to Make Dramatic Return to Hollywood

Justin Timberlake is set to star in 'Palmer'.

The 38-year-old singer and actor last appeared on screens in Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' in 2017, but he's now set to make a dramatic return to Hollywood as he's landed the lead role in the upcoming drama movie 'Palmer'.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Palmer' will be directed by Fisher Stevens - who is most known for documentaries including the Leonardo DiCaprio production 'Before the Flood' and an episode of Netflix's 'Dirty Money' - who is working from a script written by Cheryl Guerriero.

'Palmer' follows former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) after he returns to his hometown after serving a prison sentence. As he encounters difficulties from his past upon his arrival, Eddie also finds himself becoming the ward to a young boy who was abandoned by his mother.

The script for the production appeared on the 2016 Black List, which is an annual survey of the most liked screenplays which have not been picked up.

Production is set to start later this year, with producers Sidney Kimmel, Daniel Nadler, and Charles Wessler.

SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin - who are financing the movie - said in a statement: "Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness."

Whilst the movie will mark the first in several years for the 'Say Something' singer, he has recently wrapped production on 'Trolls World Tour', which is the animated sequel to 2016's 'Trolls'.

Justin starred in the first movie and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, thanks to his hit single 'Can't Stop The Feeling!'.

As of the time of writing, 'Palmer' doesn't have a confirmed release date, but 'Trolls World Tour' will be released in April 2020.