Kıvanç donates more thousands to quake victims

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ donates an additional 950.000 Turkish Liras to the victims of the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey.

The catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is still the talk of the world, and celebrities are jumping in to help as much as they can, including Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.

Tatlıtuğ first donated 20.000 Turkish Liras when the earthquake happened, and shared: "I will cooperate with Haluk Levant, and I will do whatever is necessary."

And now, the actor donated an additional 950.000 Turkish Liras, which rounds up to a little over $50.000.