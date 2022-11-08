Kıvanç to star in the Turkish version of The Sopranos

New updates regarding the new Turkish version of the show The Sopranos.

The show was initially postponed as the creators were trying to find the perfect cast to portray the characters.

And according to Turkish news sources, Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ have received an offer to star in the new production, and that he has reportedly agreed.

The new series is the Turkish version of the original work of The Sopranos which aired on HBO.

The Sopranos, but Steven Van Zandt dresses like he normally does. pic.twitter.com/7Pa6tdTxUv — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 6, 2022

The Sopranos is an American drama series starring James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco and many more.

The Turkish version of the upcoming series is set to be directed by Ahmet Katıksız, and it will reportedly be aired on Show TV.

It is written by Hakan Bonomo, and may Turkish stars are set to appear in the show, including Canan Ergüder, Yurdaer Okur and Emel Göksu.

Reports also mentioned that there are negotiations with Özge Özpirinççi to play the lead role alongside Kivanc.

The work will probably be released in March, and might extend to be released in September.