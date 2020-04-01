Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Admitted to Hospital.. Is He Infected With Coronavirus?

Hürriyet Turkish newspaper reported that popular actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has been admitted to the hospital after he felt he has Coronavirus symptoms.

It has not been confirmed yet whether Kıvanç is infected or not, or if he has been put in quarantine, but the artist’s fans are very concerned about his health.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ had isolated himself and his wife at a hut in a remote forest, away from the capital, Istanbul,

The star also refused family visits, and decided to choose domestic isolation with his pets in an attempt to avoid Coronavirus, which had spread widely in Turkey, as the number of recorded cases reached nearly 13 thousand cases up till now, although Turkey is one of the countries that were hit late by the virus.

The Coronavirus test result of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ could comes out positive; he may have caught it before his decision to isolate himself, as it is known that the incubation period of the virus inside the human body extends to 14 days. He may have transferred it to his wife as well.

On the other hand, Turkey stopped filming all movies and series, and stars decided to go for home stays in order to keep themselves and their families safe.