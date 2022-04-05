Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Causes Controversy as he Chooses This Name For His First Child

The famous Turkish star Kivanc Tatlitug and his wife Basak Dezer. are eagerly awaiting their first child, as the date of his birth will be this month.

The actor caused a controversy on social media after he announced the name of his expected child will be "Kurt Eve Tatlitug", as the name seemed somewhat strange.

Basak took to social media to reveal the reason behind their unborn child's name as she said: "The nickname Kurt is very special for me and Kevanc, because our relationship began in the Turkish series " Kurt Seyit ve Sura ", and this relationship lasted eight years, and this relationship resulted our expected child.''

Kivanc Tatlitug is now preparing to film his new series, which will be shown on the "Netflix" platform, as the series will bring him together again with the famous Turkish star "Beren Sat".

The duo Kivanc Tatlitug and Beren Sat had previously worked 12 years ago in the series "Forbidden Love", which had great success in Turkey and the Arab world