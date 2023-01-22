Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is hospitalized

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was taken to the hospital earlier this week after suffering a surprise sudden illness.

Turkish media shared that actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was hospitalized a few days ago, and that he is reportedly in a good condition, after worrying his family and friends.

His unexpected health deterioration came while he was filming a scene on the set of his new upcoming series "Aile," where he co-stars alongside actress Serenay Sarıkaya.

📸 Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ ve Serenay Sarıkaya SIZZLE on the poster for "Aile," premiering soon on Show TV! pic.twitter.com/wVmTloGfL5 — Dizilah (@dizilah) January 22, 2023

Shortly after the news of his hospitalization, it turned out that Tatlıtuğ had food poisoning, and returned home safely after the doctors told him his condition had improved.

By Alexandra Abumuhor