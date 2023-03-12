Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned on set of Aile

ALBAWABA - In the new episode of Aile series, Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned, and the video went viral.

During the filming of one of the scenes of the series, many Turkish media sites revealed that Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was sent to the hospital in real life amid food poisoning.

The scene where the actor allegedly got poisoned was when his character, "Aslan" eats a plate of rice with ketchup.

The plate that was eaten by Tatlıtuğ is a reference that he is already getting attached to Sarıkaya's character who plays the role of psychiatrist Delvin with ketchup and rice being her favorite combination.

He is already taking over her habits…understand this like you want ama I understood like she makes his life better and gives him new perspectives and yes I conclude this from eating rice with ketchup😭😭😭 #aile pic.twitter.com/VZ2fIMWqxq — 𝐚𝐧𝐚ꨄ (@voguehande) March 9, 2023

And while some considered that the first episode was an introduction to the characters, a large part of the audience praised the episode and the acceleration of events in it.

Tatlıtuğ received the largest part of the praises in the series because of his performance, which mixed comedy, mystery and romance.

Fans of the Turkish actor worried about him getting food poisoning allegedly from the rice and kethup, but it is reported that he was discharged from the hospital and that his is healthy and well.