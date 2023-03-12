  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned on set of Aile

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned on set of Aile

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 12th, 2023 - 12:14 GMT
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned on set of Aile
Tatlıtuğ received the largest part of the praises in the series

ALBAWABA - In the new episode of Aile series, Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ got poisoned, and the video went viral. 

During the filming of one of the scenes of the series, many Turkish media sites revealed that Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was sent to the hospital in real life amid food poisoning.

The scene where the actor allegedly got poisoned was when his character, "Aslan" eats a plate of rice with ketchup.

The plate that was eaten by Tatlıtuğ is a reference that he is already getting attached to Sarıkaya's character who plays the role of psychiatrist Delvin with ketchup and rice being her favorite combination. 

And while some considered that the first episode was an introduction to the characters, a large part of the audience praised the episode and the acceleration of events in it.

Tatlıtuğ received the largest part of the praises in the series because of his performance, which mixed comedy, mystery and romance.

Fans of the Turkish actor worried about him getting food poisoning allegedly from the rice and kethup, but it is reported that he was discharged from the hospital and that his is healthy and well. 

Tags:Kıvanç TatlıtuğSerenay SarıkayaTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...