Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: My Coronavirus Test Result Is..?

Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was keen to reassure his fans after he was admitted to hospital, as he felt symptoms of the emerging Coronavirus "Covid-19".

In a post he shared on his Twitter account, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ wrote:

"At the hospital where I came with the complaint of high fever and cough, pneumonia was detected in a small area of my lung as a result of the examinations. I followed up and got treated in this regard.

Today I learned that my Covid-19 test result was negative."

Yüksek ateş ve öksürük şikayeti ile geldiğim hastanede, yapılan tetkikler sonucunda akciğerimde küçük bir alanda zatürre odağı tespit edildi. Bununla ilgili olarak takip ve tedavi altına alındım.

Bugün Covid-19 test sonucumun negatif geldiğini öğrendim. — Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ (@kivanctatlitug) April 1, 2020

Aşk-ı Memnu star had raised concerns after revealing that he feels he has Coronavirus symptoms, saying in another tweet:

"Hello everyone, I have been at home with my wife for 15 days. However, after some of my complaints, they got me under observation at the hospital I went to. Please don't worry. I am fine and I am waiting for my test result. I will let you know .. Stay healthy".