Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: My Coronavirus Test Result Is..?

Published April 2nd, 2020 - 05:52 GMT
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was keen to reassure his fans after he was admitted to hospital, as he felt symptoms of the emerging Coronavirus "Covid-19".

In a post he shared on his Twitter account, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ wrote:

"At the hospital where I came with the complaint of high fever and cough, pneumonia was detected in a small area of my lung as a result of the examinations. I followed up and got treated in this regard.
Today I learned that my Covid-19 test result was negative."

Aşk-ı Memnu star had raised concerns after revealing that he feels he has Coronavirus symptoms, saying in another tweet:

"Hello everyone, I have been at home with my wife for 15 days. However, after some of my complaints, they got me under observation at the hospital I went to. Please don't worry. I am fine and I am waiting for my test result. I will let you know .. Stay healthy".

'I'm not GAY!' Shocking Image of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ as Transsexual Forces the Actor to Respond!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

