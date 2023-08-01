Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ shirtless in new snap

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ surprises his followers with a new shirtless gym snap.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ set pulses racing in a new mirror selfie he shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, and in the picture, the Turkish actor only wore sports shorts and had his shirt off to showcase his fit body while working out in the gym while wearing white socks.

Social media users wondered if the actor is preparing for the second season of his hit Turkish series, Aile where he stars alongside Serenay Sarıkaya.

However, Tatlıtuğ did not share any updates on Aile season 2, nor did Serenay Sarıkaya, and fans can now only hope that the gym snap taken by the actor is his way of promoting the show.

The pictures come after it was revealed how the actor manages to spend time with his family while being one of Turkey's most successful actors.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ puts his family first as he has certain rules that he does not break so he can manage to be an available family man,

The famous Turkish actor makes sure that he only dedicated 8 hours per day on set, so he can go home early to spend time with his almost 2 years old son, Kurt Efe.

Tatlıtuğ is married to Turkish fashion designer, Başak Dizer and is a parent to Kurt Efe, the pair chose that name as a reference to when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2016, at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital, Paris.