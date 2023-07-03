Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ to star in diaper commercial

ALBAWABA - A new diaper commercial featuring famous Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.

The pair who recently welcomed their first child together, Kurt Efe will reportedly earn 30 million Turkish Leras, which is equivalent to $1,15 million.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ ve Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ çifti, bir bebek bezi firmasının reklamı için birlikte kamera karşısına geçecekler. Çocukları Kurt Efe’yi ekrandan uzak tutacak olan ikili, çekimleri yakında başlayacak reklamdan 30 Milyon TL kazanacak. (Takvim) pic.twitter.com/dOcdwBIKSw — Dizi Analiz (@dizianaIiz) July 3, 2023

The Turkish couple will not feature their child in the commercial and are adamant to keep their child away from the camera.

The shooting is set to start soon.