Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Welcomes His First Child After Five Years of Treatment

Turkish artist Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ whose popular in various Arab countries, due the series Al-Ashq Al-Mammnou.

Tatlıtuğ, known as "Muhannad"in the Middle East, has welcomed his first child with wife birth to his first child from his Turkish wife, Başak Dizer after nearly five years of marriage and a long journey of treatment.

The actor revealed that he named his newborn: 'Kurt Eve' as he shared a statement: "Kurt Eve is safely between out arm in good health. Thank God, we can be more overjoyed. we thank everyone for their well wishes.''

Kıvanç and Dizer decided to name their first child with a compound name, "Kurt Eve Tatlitug", as when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.

The new parents celebrated their marriage on February 19, 2016 at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital, Paris.