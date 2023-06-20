Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife ruins his career

ALBAWABA - Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is one of the most famous names in Turkey and the Arab world.

Turkish actor, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has been every girl's dream since he starred in the Turkish series, Nour and Muhannad, and then moved on to star alongside Beren Saat in Forbidden Love.

During the filming of both series, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's chemistry with his co-stars was obvious and strong, and fans were all for it, as both shows were romantic dramas.

However, in Tatlıtuğ's latest series, Aile, which is a Trukish version of The Sopranos, the Turkish actor stars alongside Serenay Sarıkaya, and fans noticed that there is not much dhemistry between the duo.

Many rumors circulated, questioning the reason behind the lack of passion, and many blamed Tatlıtuğ's wife, Başak Dizer.

It comes as no surprise for fans to point fingers at Dizer, as previously, it had been claimed that the fashion designer was very angry with her husband's increasing passion on the screen with other female co-stars and once got allegedly upset over an on-screen kiss.

It was reported that Dizer wanted to divorce her husband if he kisses another actress on screen.

So the question remains for fans, is Dizer affecting Tatlıtuğ's performance on screen? and is she asking him to not be romantic and passionate with his on-screen lovers due to Jealousy?

A statement is yet to be shared by the Turkish stars.