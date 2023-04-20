Kızılcık Şerbeti to be renewed for a 2nd season

ALBAWABA - Kızılcık Şerbeti will be renewed for a second season.

The producer of famous and successful Turkish series Kızılcık Şerbeti confirmed that he never wanted the series to end, and that it will be renewed for a second season.

The first season was supposed to end at episode 32, however due to problems faced to the show, and banning requests and not showing for five weeks, the first season will end at episode 27.

منتج مسلسل مسلسل شراب التوت أكد أنه لا ينوي ابدًا انهاء المسلسل وسيتم تجديده لموسم ثاني.



كان من المخطط ان ينتهي الموسم الاول عند الحلقة 32 ، لكن بسبب منع عرض المسلسل لخمسة أسابيع ف سينتهي هذا الموسم عند الحلقة 27#KızılcıkŞerbeti pic.twitter.com/T3HQFE01El — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) April 19, 2023

The decision to ban the series for 5 weeks was due to the RTÜK censorship authority under the pretext of promoting violence.



