Kızılcık Şerbeti to be renewed for a 2nd season

Published April 20th, 2023 - 09:07 GMT
The first season was supposed to end at episode 32

ALBAWABA - Kızılcık Şerbeti will be renewed for a second season.

The producer of famous and successful Turkish series Kızılcık Şerbeti confirmed that he never wanted the series to end, and that it will be renewed for a second season. 

The first season was supposed to end at episode 32, however due to problems faced to the show, and banning requests and not showing for five weeks, the first season will end at episode 27.

The decision to ban the series for 5 weeks was due to the RTÜK censorship authority under the pretext of promoting violence.


 

Tags:Turkish SeriesTurkish starsTurkish drama

