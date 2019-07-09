K-pop Band 'Exp' to Get Their Own Dubai Star

Dubai’s version of the Walk of Fame announced the news on Twitter saying, “We’ve seen the legendary @WeAreOneEXO take the music industry by storm, one act at a time. Today, with all your nominations, we officially announce that we will be unveiling their #DubaiStar in @MyDowntownDubai this October.”

تهانينا لفرقة @weareoneEXO الأسطورية التي اجتاحت الساحة الفنية العالمية بحفلاتها الغنائية. بفضل ترشيحات كل محبيهم ستصبح لهم نجمة من نجوم #دبي_ستارز في وسط مدينة دبي في شهر أكتوبر! #EXOL #EmaarDubai #DubaiStars #TheDubaiStars @MyDowntownDubai pic.twitter.com/WRDF3zRYJN — The Dubai Stars (@TheDubaiStars) July 8, 2019

The band’s hit, “Power,” was played at the Dubai Fountain and Exo-Ls, a nickname for the South Korean group’s fan base, also got the chance to catch a three-minute LED show on the Burj Khalifa based on the same song in July 2018.

Dubai Stars awards the world’s highest achievers from various fields in a walkable tribute in Downtown Dubai. The tremendously popular Seoul-based band were chosen by the public, out of the first 400 names voted, to be awarded a star alongside the Lebanese singer Fayrouz, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Dwayne Johnson, action star Jackie Chan and other international celebrities.