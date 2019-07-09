K-pop Band 'Exp' to Get Their Own Dubai Star

Published July 9th, 2019 - 09:46 GMT
Exo
Dubai’s version of the Walk of Fame announced the news on Twitter
Highlights
pop boy band Exo is set to get a Dubai Star this October, it was revealed on Monday.

Dubai’s version of the Walk of Fame announced the news on Twitter saying, “We’ve seen the legendary @WeAreOneEXO take the music industry by storm, one act at a time. Today, with all your nominations, we officially announce that we will be unveiling their #DubaiStar in @MyDowntownDubai this October.”

The band’s hit, “Power,” was played at the Dubai Fountain and Exo-Ls, a nickname for the South Korean group’s fan base, also got the chance to catch a three-minute LED show on the Burj Khalifa based on the same song in July 2018.

Dubai Stars awards the world’s highest achievers from various fields in a walkable tribute in Downtown Dubai. The tremendously popular Seoul-based band were chosen by the public, out of the first 400 names voted, to be awarded a star alongside the Lebanese singer Fayrouz, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Dwayne Johnson, action star Jackie Chan and other international celebrities.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

