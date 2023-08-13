K-pop girl group Aespa make history

ALBAWABA - Aespa made history recently becoming the first K-pop group to perform at the Outside Lands festival.

Outside Lands Festival in San Fransisco is a 3-day festival that started on August 11, and K-pop group Aespa just made history by being the first K-pop group to perform at the 15-year-old event.

Aespa is a girl group consisting of four members, Karina (main dancer), Winter (lead vocalist), Giselle (main rapper), and Ningning (main vocalist.)

The band which has more than 11 million followers on Instagram was formed in 2020 by SM Entertainment, and their most famous tracks include Spicy, Salty & Sweet, Black Mamba, and Thirsty.

The event which took place on August 11 featured many A-listers performing. On the first day of the event among the performers were Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Aespa, Willow Smith, and many more.

On the second day of the event, August 12, Foo Fighters performed Lana Del Ray, Palestinian DJ Sama' Abdulhadi in addition to several other performers.

The third and final day of the event August 13, features The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and others.

K-pop is making successful breakthroughs recently, as earlier this month, K-pop group NewJeans took Chicago’s Lollapalooza by storm with their killer and unforgettable performance.