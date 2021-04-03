K-Pop Virtual Concert is Kicking Off Digitally on April 4

If you’ve dreamt of seeing some of your favorite K-Pop artists perform live, then you will be thrilled to know that a virtual concert featuring a lineup of Korean pop stars is kicking off digitally on April 4.

Part of the Korea-UAE Festival, top K-Pop stars are set to perform at a virtual concert for UAE fans, including groups Mamamoo, B.I.G, Astro, NCT Dream, The Boyz and aespa.

The free online concert will also feature Emirati opera singer Fatima Al-Hashmi. It will be broadcast at 7pm UAE time on the official YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE.

The virtual event is being held in celebration of the Emirati-Korean cultural dialogue 2020-2021 and on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the UAE-Korean diplomatic relations.

The concert was initially meant to be held on April 2, but was postponed following the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Finance Minister and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.