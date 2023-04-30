Kadir and Neslihan enjoy vacation after cheating scandal

ALBAWABA - Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül seen at the airport heading to Baku, Azerbaijan.

After the statement of Perhan Ochlak, Neslihan Atagül's mother, that her daughter will ask for a divorce from her husband, Kadir Doğulu, the Turkish couple were spotted at Du Ermolo airport together.

According to Turkish newspaper, Sabah, Atagül and Doğulu were seen heading to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, and it seems they decided to spend a vacation away from the cheating scandal that surfaced the internet the past week.



Social media circulated a picture of the duo as they appeared together at the airport, hand in hand as they walked to the direction of the electric corridor in the airport.

The couple appeared in a good mood, and proved that they don't care about the rumors that are being spread.

Last week, the internet broke with rumors, pictures and allegations claiming that the Turkish actor has cheated on his wife of 7 years with a random woman while at a party, while Doğulu explained that he had met many people that day, and that he is not cheating on Atagül with anyone.