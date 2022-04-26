Kadir Doğlu Responds to Rumors of Him Marrying Other Than Nesilhan Atagül

Recently, rumors surfaced around social media, where people claimed Kadir Doğlu has married someone other than his wife Neslihan Atagül, as fans have reasons to believe he have married Serra Arıtürk.

But Doğlu did not remain silent about these rumors, and he responded by asking a journalist about the matter while he was with his wife Neslihan Atagul.

Kadir Doğlu responded to the journalist's question about the secret rumors of his marriage, and said, "You should ask who published the fake news and these rumors, I don't know anything about them, and I don't know how they release them, and on what basis they launch these rumors, and they are never true."