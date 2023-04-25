Is Kadir Doğulu cheating on his wife Neslihan?

ALBAWABA - Rumors are spreading claiming Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu is cheating on his wife Neslihan Atagül, here is what we know.

On Tuesday, social media was filled with pictures of Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu with an anonymous woman getting intimate, and questions began circling if the actor is actually cheating on his wife Neslihan Atagül.

تخيلو قادير دوغلو زوج نسليهان أتاغول ظهر بمقطع حميمي مع مجهوله طبعا هذا الزوج العفن سحب نسليهان من ابنة السفير وتداعى مرضها يقال يغار من انجين وهو مايبيها تنجم ويسربت على كيفه ؟! تمثيلها مجنون تابعت حب اعمى ومره ابهرتني تذكرني بتمثيل بيرين سات بس حرام شخصيتها ضعيفه pic.twitter.com/jzRIgGQ4Ke — ﺷـﺪں الصحفيه (@4SHDN) April 25, 2023

Images and videos of Doğulu showed the actor getting intimate and close with a woman when he went out to have fun with friends, and pictures were taken of Doğulu as he appeared kissing another.

وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تحترق بخبر خيانة قادير دوغلو لزوجته الممثلة نسليهان أتاغول حيث شوهد قادير يوم أمس في مكان مكشوف وهو بأوضاع حميمية للغاية مع فتاة مجهولة ، أسم نسليهان الان ترند في تركيا 🇹🇷 . #NeslihanAtagül pic.twitter.com/wcSGro03Rl — turkey_news7 (@turkey_news7) April 25, 2023

No comments were shared from Doğulu nor Atagül who have been happily married since 2016.