  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is Kadir Doğulu cheating on his wife Neslihan?

Is Kadir Doğulu cheating on his wife Neslihan?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 25th, 2023 - 06:14 GMT
Is Kadir Doğulu cheating on his wife Neslihan?
No comments were shared from Doğulu nor Atagül

ALBAWABA - Rumors are spreading claiming Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu is cheating on his wife Neslihan Atagül, here is what we know.

On Tuesday, social media was filled with pictures of Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu with an anonymous woman getting intimate, and questions began circling if the actor is actually cheating on his wife Neslihan Atagül

Images and videos of Doğulu showed the actor getting intimate and close with a woman when he went out to have fun with friends, and pictures were taken of Doğulu as he appeared kissing another. 

No comments were shared from Doğulu nor Atagül who have been happily married since 2016.

 

Tags:Neslihan AtagülKadir DoğUlu

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...