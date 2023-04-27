Kadir Doğulu responds to cheating rumors

ALBAWABA - Kadir Doğulu responds to rumors of him cheating on his wife of 7 years, Neslihan Atagül.

Since yesterday, the rumors of Kadir Doğulu cheating on his wife Neslihan Atagül is the talk of social media and new sites.

And now, Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntas has called the Turkish actor to get more answers.

In recent years, allegations of cheating has come to light for the couple who have been together for 10 years, and married for 7.



Last year, rumors spread claiming that Doğulu had remarried, and tied the knot with his then-pregnant co-star in the series Aşkın Tarifi.

But the couple did not let the rumors affect them, and brushed off the news, but this time, rumors have returned.

Earlier this week, snaps of Doğulu has been shared on social media where the actor can be seen intimate with a female that is not his wife at the venue called Boop Alaçatı.

Kadir Doğulu’ya bak erkeğin ağzı fazla laf yapanından korkacaksın pic.twitter.com/fSc4deXmuP — Türk Magazin Efsaneleri (@eskimagazinn) April 25, 2023

A source close to Bersin claimed that Neslihan Atagü has told her close circle about the images of her husband as a "normal conversation in a noisy environment," and that the actress did not care about the rumors of cheating.

وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تحترق بخبر خيانة قادير دوغلو لزوجته الممثلة نسليهان أتاغول حيث شوهد قادير يوم أمس في مكان مكشوف وهو بأوضاع حميمية للغاية مع فتاة مجهولة ، أسم نسليهان الان ترند في تركيا 🇹🇷 . #NeslihanAtagül pic.twitter.com/wcSGro03Rl — turkey_news7 (@turkey_news7) April 25, 2023

The rumors also state that Kadir had tied the knot with another woman, so journalist Bersin called Kadir for more answers.

Kadir shared: "I talked to 80 people that day, apart from that woman. I chat with anyone who wants to talk to me, I listen if they have a problem, I try to help. It doesn't matter where or when."

Doğulu, laughed at the claims that he married someone else and said: "I don't have another wife, I am only married to Neslihan."